[SBS Star] IU Treats All Members of Her Drama Team to Some Delicious Snacks

K-pop artist IU kindly treated the team of her upcoming drama 'Hotel Del Luna' to some delicious snacks.On June 27, one snack truck company uploaded photos of a truck and snacks on their official social media.The photos showed a snack truck with a banner at the top which says, "Show me. Show me how fast you are getting here. From IU."There was also a full-size panel next to the truck that says, "Just trying to get closer to our team. I hope this will help you boost your energy!"In the caption, the company wrote, "IU asked us to prepare an unlimited amount of coffee, tea, juice, shaved ice, and other snacks for the staff members. She is such an angel."They continued, "We were there from 1PM until 10PM and it seemed like everybody enjoyed it, especially because it was a hot day. They were all smiling, including IU herself, who came to have some shaved ice before the shooting began."'Hotel Del Luna' is about a hotel manager named 'Goo Chan-sung' (actor Yeo Jin Goo) who ends up working at a hotel for ghosts and the dead after an accident.IU will play the role of the owner of this hotel named 'Jang Man-wol'.The drama is scheduled to begin broadcasting on July 13.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'coffee_pong' Instagram, tvN Hotel Del Luna)(SBS Star)