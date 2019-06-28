[SBS Star] Choiza Says Lee Dong Wook Almost Could Not Feature in 'Guardian' Because of This Reason

Choiza of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo revealed that actor Lee Dong Wook almost could not star in the hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.On June 26 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together', Choiza made a guest appearance.During the talk, Choiza mentioned that him and Lee Dong Wook served the national mandatory duty in the same military base.Choiza said, "Lee Dong Wook is a foodie. We used to hang out a lot together when we were in the military."He continued, "There was this one time when we were chilling out at my fellow member Gaeko's studio on our day-off. We had so much beer then. We kept going back to the convenient store for more. I think we went like 10 times?"He added, "After some time, we suddenly looked around us. There were beer cans everywhere. That's when we realized we drank too much. We were like, 'Okay, we really shouldn't drink anymore.'"Then, Choiza said that Lee Dong Wook was not a slim guy then.Choiza said with a laugh, "At that time, Lee Dong Wook ate and drank so much that he was as big as I am now. He was a handsome pig and I was an ugly pig."He went on, "But Lee Dong Wook is super professional. He started going on a diet two months before he was expected to be discharged and lost about 10kg (22lbs). He even managed to get 6-pack abs."Lastly, he commented, "These days, Lee Dong Wook and I don't hang out as much. That's probably why he could get a role in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' and is doing so well nowadays."Meanwhile, Choiza and Lee Dong Wook served their military service from 2009 until 2011.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)(SBS Star)