SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choiza Says Lee Dong Wook Almost Could Not Feature in 'Guardian' Because of This Reason
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choiza Says Lee Dong Wook Almost Could Not Feature in 'Guardian' Because of This Reason

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.28 14:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choiza Says Lee Dong Wook Almost Could Not Feature in Guardian Because of This Reason
Choiza of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo revealed that actor Lee Dong Wook almost could not star in the hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.

On June 26 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together', Choiza made a guest appearance.

During the talk, Choiza mentioned that him and Lee Dong Wook served the national mandatory duty in the same military base.ChoizaChoiza said, "Lee Dong Wook is a foodie. We used to hang out a lot together when we were in the military."

He continued, "There was this one time when we were chilling out at my fellow member Gaeko's studio on our day-off. We had so much beer then. We kept going back to the convenient store for more. I think we went like 10 times?"

He added, "After some time, we suddenly looked around us. There were beer cans everywhere. That's when we realized we drank too much. We were like, 'Okay, we really shouldn't drink anymore.'"ChoizaThen, Choiza said that Lee Dong Wook was not a slim guy then.

Choiza said with a laugh, "At that time, Lee Dong Wook ate and drank so much that he was as big as I am now. He was a handsome pig and I was an ugly pig."ChoizaHe went on, "But Lee Dong Wook is super professional. He started going on a diet two months before he was expected to be discharged and lost about 10kg (22lbs). He even managed to get 6-pack abs."

Lastly, he commented, "These days, Lee Dong Wook and I don't hang out as much. That's probably why he could get a role in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' and is doing so well nowadays."ChoizaMeanwhile, Choiza and Lee Dong Wook served their military service from 2009 until 2011.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992