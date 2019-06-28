[SBS Star] BTS Members Cannot Stop Laughing When They Are Together?

The members of K-pop boy group BTS love spending time with each other so much that they just cannot stop giggling whenever they are around each other.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) compiled the clips and the pictures of BTS and posted it online to show how easy it is to make the members laugh.The main purpose of meditation is to calm people down but J-HOPE just could not stop laughing when he sat by JIN's side and tried to meditate because even the sound of him breathing sounded hilarious to him.RM only had one simple line―"Are you guys ready?"―but J-HOPE and other members never let him finish because they burst into laughter every time RM tried to concentrate.Each other's presence always put a smile on their faces, and they could not stop laughing once they started.While doing the famous 'Try Not to Smile Challenge', the members just lost it and could not last more than 10 seconds even though they did their best not to laugh.After watching the members being all silly behind their back, everyone except for SUGA, the winner of the challenge, surrendered immediately and showed their beautiful smile.Upon seeing this post, ARMYs commented, "I don't know why I'm laughing but this is hilarious.", "It's like watching me and my besties.", "They truly have a beautiful smile", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with the concert in Osaka, Japan which will be held on July 6.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '매직샵[BTS]' YouTube, Online Community, Mnet, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)