[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong & Cha Eun-woo's Eyecatching Drama Posters Unveil

Some posters for actress Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's upcoming drama were released.On June 28, a production team of MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' teased fans around with world with eyecatching posters for their drama.In these posters, Shin Sae Kyeong and Cha Eun-woo are in the fancy clothing from the Joseon Dynasty.The style and color of their clothing are making their enchanting beauty stand out even more.Also on June 27, three different publicity stills were released online.The stills showed the two stars staring at each other with curiosity in their eyes.They seem pretty distant, which suggests that this may be their first encounter.Set in the 19th century, 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' tells the story of female historians who were looked down on simply because of their gender.In the drama, these female historians will fight against outdated prejudice on the basis of gender and social status.Shin Sae Kyeong will act as 'Goo Hae-ryeong', a brave and bright historian, who challenges and ultimately plans to overturn the values of her society.One day, she meets a crown prince and also a romance novelist named 'Yi Rim' (Cha Eun-woo).The drama is planned to air its first episode on July 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong)(SBS Star)