SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER SIYEON Stuns Everyone with the Cover of 'Speechless' from 'Aladdin'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER SIYEON Stuns Everyone with the Cover of 'Speechless' from 'Aladdin'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.28 14:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER SIYEON Stuns Everyone with the Cover of Speechless from Aladdin!
K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER's member SIYEON pulled off 'Speechless', a new 'Aladdin' song with utmost perfection.

After the release of 'Aladdin' (2019), the public truly raved about 'Speechless', the movie's new track which well-showed Princess Jasmine's strong will and courage.
AladdinThe audiences had to wipe off their tears a bunch of times while watching the movie since the way she used 'Speechelss' to fought off her arch-enemy and the message she delivered through it were just so hauntingly beautiful and powerful.

The ones who wanted to hold on to that magical feeling a little longer tried to re-live that experience by listening to it day and night and even recording their own versions.
AladdinBut thanks to Princess Jasmine who set the bar too high, the YouTubers and the artists really had to step up their game in order to get the moviegoers' attention.
SIYEONHowever, SIYEON not only met those expectations perfectly, but also managed to add a few personal touches by incorporating her unique vocal approaches to the song.
SIYEONShe nailed every part of the song starting from a hypnotizing intro to the piercing high notes so perfectly that she even made Disney leave a comment using their own official account.
 

The fans who saw this cover commented, "Appreciate every single words. I felt so motivated now. Music is truly a magical tool.", "Now I understand why she is Dreamcatcher's main vocalist.", "SIYEON is literally one of the best vocals in K-pop scene. WOW", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Walt Disney Company Korea, 'Dreamcatcher official' YouTube, 'hf_dreamcatcher' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992