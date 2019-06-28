SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] B.I Was Not Credited for Composing One of Eun Jiwon's Solo Tracks; YG Ent. Explains
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] B.I Was Not Credited for Composing One of Eun Jiwon's Solo Tracks; YG Ent. Explains

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.28 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] B.I Was Not Credited for Composing One of Eun Jiwons Solo Tracks; YG Ent. Explains
YG Entertainment told reasons why K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I was not credited for a song he made.

On June 27 after the release of another boy group SECHSKIES' leader Eun Jiwon's solo album 'G1', a barrage of complaints surfaced online regarding one of the songs 'WORTHLESS', which fans of iKON were able to recognize as one of B.I's works.

It was not difficult to know that it was B.I's song, because he had a habit of sharing bits of songs he worked on to fans through live broadcasts, and they were sure that he had played 'WORTHLESS' to them before.B.IHowever, the credits only listed Eun Jiwon for writing the lyrics, and not B.I, but songwriter named MILLENNIUM was on it for composing and arranging the song.

After finding out about this, B.I's fans became furious and demanded YG Entertainment to either recognize him for his hard work or remove the song entirely from the album.B.ILater, YG Entertainment explained why B.I was not credited for his work.

The agency said, "We did not put B.I's name on the list, because he personally requested not to do so. But he will still be registered on the Korean Music Copyright Association as a producer of 'WORTHLESS'."B.IMeanwhile, B.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in the middle of this month after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialSECHSKIES' 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook, 'SECHSKIES' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992