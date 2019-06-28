[SBS Star] B.I Was Not Credited for Composing One of Eun Jiwon's Solo Tracks; YG Ent. Explains

YG Entertainment told reasons why K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I was not credited for a song he made.On June 27 after the release of another boy group SECHSKIES' leader Eun Jiwon's solo album 'G1', a barrage of complaints surfaced online regarding one of the songs 'WORTHLESS', which fans of iKON were able to recognize as one of B.I's works.It was not difficult to know that it was B.I's song, because he had a habit of sharing bits of songs he worked on to fans through live broadcasts, and they were sure that he had played 'WORTHLESS' to them before.However, the credits only listed Eun Jiwon for writing the lyrics, and not B.I, but songwriter named MILLENNIUM was on it for composing and arranging the song.After finding out about this, B.I's fans became furious and demanded YG Entertainment to either recognize him for his hard work or remove the song entirely from the album.Later, YG Entertainment explained why B.I was not credited for his work.The agency said, "We did not put B.I's name on the list, because he personally requested not to do so. But he will still be registered on the Korean Music Copyright Association as a producer of 'WORTHLESS'."Meanwhile, B.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in the middle of this month after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialSECHSKIES' 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook, 'SECHSKIES' YouTube)(SBS Star)