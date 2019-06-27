[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares What Girls' Generation Yoona's Real Personality Is Like

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared how different Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's personality was to what he had in mind.On June 27, Cho Jung Seok and Yoona attended a press conference for their upcoming disaster movie 'EXIT'.At the press conference, Cho Jung Seok made a hilarious remark that made Yoona burst into laughter.Cho Jung Seok said, "I have always been a fan of Girls' Generation. Out of all the members, I liked Yoona the most. Before we knew each other, I thought she was very lady-like."He continued, "It turned out I was completely wrong though. She is outgoing and straightforward. Also, strong and confident. I was surprised. She has two sides to her and I think they are both very good."He jokingly added, "But I honestly thought she was a fairy before I knew her..."Even after Cho Jung Seok had finished talking, Yoona could not stop laughing for a while.Meanwhile, 'EXIT' is planned to hit the theaters on July 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'girlsgeneration' Facebook, 'chojungseok' Official Website)(SBS Star)