SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares What Girls' Generation Yoona's Real Personality Is Like
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares What Girls' Generation Yoona's Real Personality Is Like

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.27 17:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares What Girls Generation Yoonas Real Personality Is Like
Actor Cho Jung Seok shared how different Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's personality was to what he had in mind.

On June 27, Cho Jung Seok and Yoona attended a press conference for their upcoming disaster movie 'EXIT'.Cho Jung Seok and YoonaAt the press conference, Cho Jung Seok made a hilarious remark that made Yoona burst into laughter.

Cho Jung Seok said, "I have always been a fan of Girls' Generation. Out of all the members, I liked Yoona the most. Before we knew each other, I thought she was very lady-like."

He continued, "It turned out I was completely wrong though. She is outgoing and straightforward. Also, strong and confident. I was surprised. She has two sides to her and I think they are both very good."

He jokingly added, "But I honestly thought she was a fairy before I knew her..."

Even after Cho Jung Seok had finished talking, Yoona could not stop laughing for a while. 
Cho Jung Seok and YoonaMeanwhile, 'EXIT' is planned to hit the theaters on July 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'girlsgeneration' Facebook, 'chojungseok' Official Website)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992