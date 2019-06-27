[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Confirms to Make Solo Debut in the End of July

Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One has finally disclosed the time of his solo debut.On June 27, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment made an announcement that got his fans hyped up.The agency said, "Kang Daniel has completed recording all songs for his mini album."They went on, "He will officially be making his solo debut in the end of July."Last week, it was reported that Kang Daniel's agency recently held a meeting with Kakao M to discuss the matter of distributing his upcoming solo album.There was also another report stating Kang Daniel had finished shooting photos for his album.As fans have been waiting for Kang Daniel's solo debut for months since he wrapped up his promotions as Wanna One in January, they are more excited than ever right now.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)(SBS Star)