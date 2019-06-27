SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo Reportedly Have Been Living Separately Since Last September
Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo reportedly have been living separately since last September.

On June 27, media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been living separately since last September; only about 11 months after they got married.
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye KyoThey said, "According to Song Joong Ki's acquaintance, Song Joong Ki has been out of the house where he was living with Song Hye Kyo from the time when he started filming the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles', which was in September last year."

They continued, "Song Joong Ki moved in with his friend after that and has been living there since."Song Joong Ki and Song Hye KyoLast year, a number of rumors rose stating that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's relationship have become shaky.

It was said that they had different opinions on having a child and their projects for work.

At that time, Song Hye Kyo was spotted not wearing her wedding ring multiple times, raising the suspicion.Song Joong Ki and Song Hye KyoEarlier today, it was annouced that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo decided to get a divorce.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sun.sun.2016' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
