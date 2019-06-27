[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & Choi Jong Hoon Deny Their Charges of Gang Raping a Woman

K-pop artist Jung Joon Young and boy band FTISLAND's former leader Choi Jong Hoon denied their charges of gang raping a woman.On June 27, Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, along with other members of their group chat 'Kim', 'Heo', and 'Kwon' attended a preparatory hearing at the Seoul Central District Court.At the preparatory hearing, both Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon said to have denied raping the same one woman with aforementioned three other guys back in March 2016.Jung Joon Young's lawyer stated, "Jung Joon Young admits that there was sexual intercourse between him and the woman, but says they mutually agreed to it."He continued, "In addition to that, it is not true that he planned on raping the woman with others ahead of time as well as the fact that she was unconscious then."Choi Jong Hoon's lawyer also said, "Choi Jong Hoon denies all charges made against him regarding this particular case."The lawyer went on, "Above all, Choi Jong Hoon there was no sexual intercourse between him and the woman. Even if there was, the details of how she got to the hotel and their messages after that day tell that he did not force her to it in any way."Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon were recently arrested for gang raping a woman, bribing the police, sharing/watching/filming sex videos, and more.(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE)(SBS Star)