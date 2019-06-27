SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Flutters the Hearts of His Fans with the Most Seductive Performance!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Flutters the Hearts of His Fans with the Most Seductive Performance!

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN unveiled the choreography of 'Dimple' for the first time and his fans are loving it.

Recently, BTS held its two-day fan meeting 'BTS 5th MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at KSPO DOME, Seoul to express their gratitude to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), their long-time supporters and the reason they were able to become who they are right now.
BTSAs expected, The group's fan meeting was full of delight surprises but what truly made their fans go crazy that weekend was the performance that four of its members JIN, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK prepared together.
JIMINThe audience immediately went wild after hearing the first few notes of the track 'Dimple' from the group's fifth mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her'' since until that very moment, the members never performed that song in front of their fans.
JIMINAs the members started to flaunt their amazing dance moves, all the eyes were laid on JIMIN who looked particularly handsome and attractive during performance.
BTSThe reason ARMYs could not take their eyes off of JIMIN was because the choreography was mainly consists of the moves that require an immense flexibility, one of his many fortes.
JIMINBTSAlso, the way he moved his body was so delicate and sophisticated that it seemed like his muscles had their own thoughts and free will.

After seeing this jaw-dropping performance, ARMYs commented, "You think my dimple is illegal? Well, take a look at yourself, JIMIN.", "He's just straight up gorgeous.", "I'm watching this video for the 100th time.", and so on.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'JIMIN BCD' YouTube, 'goodday_1013' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
