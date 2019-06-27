SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Agency Denies the Actor Being the Reason for Song-Song Couple's Divorce
Actor Park Bo Gum's agency denied the actor being involved in another actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo's divorce.

Not long after the news broke about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo getting a divorce today, some rumors started going around saying that it was because there was something going on between Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum.Park Bo GumIn response to this, Park Bo Gum's management agency stated, "We feel that a lot of people came up with stories about Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo, as the two of them recently starred in a romance drama together."

The agency went on, "However, that is not true at all. It is absolutely ridiculous. We are planning to take strong legal action against those who are spreading this false information."Park Bo GumEarly this morning, it was confirmed that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo decided to put an end to their just over one and a half year of marriage.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
