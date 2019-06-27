[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's Agency Explains Why 'Song-Song Couple' Decided to Get a Divorce

Actress Song Hye Kyo released an official statement regarding the earlier report about actor Song Joong Ki filing divorce papers with the court.Shortly after the report was made, Song Hye Kyo's management agency commented, "Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki have come to a decision to end their marriage after many discussions."The agency continued, "It was because they could not overcome their differences; they were too different from each other. We are unable to tell you any further details as it is a private matter."Lastly, they added, "Also, we would like to ask everyone to refrain from making speculative reports and false assumptions."Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki began dating when they were starring in the popular drama 'Descendants of the Sun' together back in 2016.Their marriage in October 2017 made headlines not just nationwide, but worldwide.In less than two years though, the two stars' marriage unfortunately came to an end.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)