[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Files for Divorce to End His Marriage with Song Hye Kyo

Actor Song Joong Ki has filed divorce papers with the court to end his marriage with actress Song Hye Kyo.On June 27, Song Joong Ki's lawyer said, "Song Joong Ki forwarded documents to Seoul Family Court for divorce yesterday."Through his lawyer, Song Joong Ki stated, "First of all, I would like to apologize for delivering such news. Both Song Hye Kyo and I wish to avoid blaming each other for any of the wrongdoings and hope to settle this case in the best way as we can."He added, "Please understand that I cannot tell you more since it is a private matter. I will try to get over this pain as soon as I can and return with a good project in the future."Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo met during the shooting of the mega-hit drama 'Descendants of the Sun' in 2016.Then, the two stars tied the knot in October 2017.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)