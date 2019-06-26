[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Original Choreography of Red Velvet's 'Zimzalabim' Surprises Everyone

The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet revealed the original choreography of the group's latest title track 'Zimzalabim'.On June 23, Red Velvet greeted its fans through a live broadcast before the group's appearance on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.During the live broadcast, Red Velvet members unveiled the original dance moves of their new song 'Zimzalabim' for the first time.The group's main dancer SEULGI came forward and showcased the choreography, and it instantly shocked all the viewers watching the live broadcast.The original dance move looks like SEULGI trying to chop something very fast, and JOY added, "You have to SLICE it!"Red Velvet explained that the dance moves are supposed to get more and more intense as the song went on, and that it had been so physically demanding for them.Upon watching the live broadcast, fans commented, "I'm so glad they changed it.", "It's not only bizarre-looking, but also so not pretty for them!", "Hahaha, what is going on here!", and more.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is busy promoting the group's new mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' led by the title track 'Zimzalabim'.(Credit= 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)