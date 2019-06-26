SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Original Choreography of Red Velvet's 'Zimzalabim' Surprises Everyone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Original Choreography of Red Velvet's 'Zimzalabim' Surprises Everyone

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.26 17:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Original Choreography of Red Velvets Zimzalabim Surprises Everyone
The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet revealed the original choreography of the group's latest title track 'Zimzalabim'.

On June 23, Red Velvet greeted its fans through a live broadcast before the group's appearance on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.
Red VelvetDuring the live broadcast, Red Velvet members unveiled the original dance moves of their new song 'Zimzalabim' for the first time.
Red VelvetThe group's main dancer SEULGI came forward and showcased the choreography, and it instantly shocked all the viewers watching the live broadcast.
Red VelvetThe original dance move looks like SEULGI trying to chop something very fast, and JOY added, "You have to SLICE it!"
Red VelvetRed Velvet explained that the dance moves are supposed to get more and more intense as the song went on, and that it had been so physically demanding for them.
 

Upon watching the live broadcast, fans commented, "I'm so glad they changed it.", "It's not only bizarre-looking, but also so not pretty for them!", "Hahaha, what is going on here!", and more.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet is busy promoting the group's new mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' led by the title track 'Zimzalabim'.

(Credit= 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992