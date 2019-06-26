[SBS Star] Fans Transform the Flaw in EXO's New Light Stick into Something Creative

Some fans of K-pop boy group EXO got extra creative with the group's latest official light stick, and the results are so pretty to look at!Recently, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment released the group's third version of official light stick.Fans nicknamed it 'Ttoridibong (three + Eridibong)' and loved it, until they find out a slight flaw in this brand-new light stick.The flaw in this latest version of Eridibong is that the front cover comes off pretty easily if one was to try to detach it from the body.While most of EXO-Ls (EXO's fan club) complained about the issue, considering the light stick's high price, some EXO-Ls took this as their own creativity outlet.They customized their Ttoridibongs with various objects including flowers, glitters, stickers, and even the photos of EXO members.Take a look!(Credit= SMTOWN & STORE Official Website, Online Community)(SBS Star)