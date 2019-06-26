SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This Was What Suzy Did When She Could Not Hear Her Fan Due to Ear Muffs
[SBS Star] This Was What Suzy Did When She Could Not Hear Her Fan Due to Ear Muffs

작성 2019.06.26
Singer/actress Suzy was spotted cutely trying to hear her fan when she had ear muffs on.

Recently, some past images of Suzy at a fan signing event from the end of last year resurfaced online.

This was when Suzy received a gift of ear muffs with rabbit ears from her fan and puts them on in front of her.

After she puts them on, she leaned close to her fan and listened to her.SuzyHowever, the ear muffs absorbed the sounds too well that she could not hear her well.

So, Suzy told the fan, "I can't hear a thing you are saying."

She then burst into laughter and the fan also laughed at the funny situation.SuzyInstead of taking the ear muffs off though, she slid them a little towards the back.

This was so that the fan could still see her with them on, which was something that she most likely wanted to see.

These images of Suzy showing her mega cuteness as well as thoughtfulness are currently going viral online, and making a lot of people smile.SuzyMeanwhile, Suzy's upcoming action thriller drama 'VAGABOND' is expected to be unveiled in September.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Always_941010' 'suzymoment94' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
