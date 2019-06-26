SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Sets Another Guinness World Records with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'
K-pop boy group BTS earned yet another Guinness World Records with the group's latest album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.

According to Guinness World Records on June 25 (local time), BTS' 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' has officially named as the best-selling album in South Korea.
BTSReleased on April 12, 2019, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' sold 3,399,302 copies in the country as of May, breaking the previous record held by Kim Gun-mo with his 1995 album 'Wrongful Encounter' (literal translation).
BTSBack in April, the music video for the album's title track 'Boy With Luv' became the record holder for Guinness World Records' 'Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours', 'Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 Hours', and 'Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 Hours by a K-pop Group'.
BTSBTS holds two more Guinness World Records of 'Most Twitter Engagements (Average Retweets)' and 'Most Twitter Engagements (Average Retweets) for a Music Group'―thanks to its loyal fan base, ARMY.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS received a platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with 'Boy With Luv'.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Guinness World Records, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
