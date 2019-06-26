[SBS Star] Suzy In Talks to Lead Auteur Kim Tae-yong's New Movie

Singer/actress Suzy is in talks to make her big screen comeback with South Korean film director Kim Tae-yong's new movie.On June 26, it was reported that Suzy will be starring as the female lead of a new film by Kim Tae-yong.While no details have been revealed regarding the film's genre or story line, the news of Suzy possibly starring in Kim Tae-yong's new project garnered a tremendous attention of cinephiles worldwide.In response to the report, Suzy's management agency Management Soop confirmed, "Suzy has received an offer to star as the female lead of film director Kim Tae-yong's new project. She is currently positively considering the offer."The upcoming will be Kim Tae-yong's first full-length commercial film since his 2011 movie 'Late Autumn', led by Korean actor Hyun Bin and Chinese actress Tang Wei.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Boram Entertainment)(SBS Star)