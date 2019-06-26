[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Wows Parisians at a Fashion Show with His Model-like Appearance

Actor Gong Yoo was spotted at an outdoor fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.Recently, Gong Yoo attended the men's spring-summer 2020 collection by one French luxury brand.Instead of holding a show inside, it took place outside at the Place Dauphine, Paris.It was slightly cloudy, but the weather was overall very nice for an outdoor event.On this day, Gong Yoo styled himself with clothes from the brand's fall-winter 2019 collection.They were all black with no patterns, making him look smart and fashionable.It also looked as if he chose the perfect outfit that matched the weather.It was Gong Yoo's second time ever to be attending this particular fashion show since 2017, and he seemed to have made the most of it.Gong Yoo not only enjoyed being in the center of attention for his great looks, but also had a chance to meet Virgil Abloh―artistic director of the collection at the event.Meanwhile, Gong Yoo's new movies 'Seo Bok' and 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' (literal title) are expected to be released in theaters in the latter half of the year.(Lee Narin, Credit= LOUIS VUITTON/SBS funE, 'management_soop' Instagram)(SBS Star)