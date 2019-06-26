[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE Unfollows YG-related Accounts on Instagram; Including Yang Hyun Suk

K-pop boy group iKON's member JU-NE stopped following Instagram accounts that are related to his agency YG Entertainment, including his former boss Yang Hyun Suk.On June 25, fans have noticed that JU-NE had unfollowed multiple accounts on his personal Instagram account.He unfollowed Yang Hyun Suk and other YG-related accounts, while continues to follow all iKON members including B.I, and some of his close acquaintances.Earlier this month, JU-NE's fellow member B.I swept up in a drug scandal and announced his departure from iKON and YG Entertainment.The agency's CEO Yang Hyun Suk also stepped down from all positions at the agency, stating, "I believe that the truth of the recent media reports and malicious gossips will be revealed through future investigations."At the moment, iKON is announced to continue promoting as a 6-member group.(Credit= 'juneeeeeeya' Instagram, YG Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)