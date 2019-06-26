SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Members Meet for One Last Meal Before D.O.'s Military Enlistment
[SBS Star] EXO Members Meet for One Last Meal Before D.O.'s Military Enlistment

The members of K-pop boy group EXO met for a nice meal together before one of the members D.O.'s upcoming military enlistment.

On June 25, SEHUN updated his social media with a new group photo.

The photo showed BAEKHYUN, KAI, SUHO, CHANYEOL, CHEN, D.O., and SEHUN sitting in the corner of a restaurant, behind a table full of mouthwatering foods.

They all have a smile on their face, which suggests they were having a great time then.

It seemed like they all went out of their way to find time in the midst of their hectic schedule for one last gathering before the start of D.O.'s military service on July 1.

SEHUN did not write anything in the caption, but you could easily sense what sort of things he wanted to say.  EXOBack in May when XIUMIN was about to start his national mandatory duty, EXO members got together for a meal as well. 

EXO actually may be trying to create a tradition of gathering together before each member's military enlistment.

Every time fans see photos of EXO members hanging out as a group, they become overjoyed.

They just cannot be happier seeing the members getting along with each other so well.EXOMeanwhile, D.O.'s solo track 'That's okay' is expected to be released on the day of his military enlistment.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'oohsehun' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
