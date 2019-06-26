SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Hit Theaters with 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' This Summer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS to Hit Theaters with 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' This Summer

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.26 10:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Hit Theaters with Bring The Soul: The Movie This Summer
K-pop boy group BTS is ready to hit the silver screen with the group's another documentary film 'Bring The Soul: The Movie'.

According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment on June 25, BTS' third cinema film 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will be unveiled this summer.
BTSFollowing the success of its first two films 'Burn The Stage: The Movie', and 'LOVE YOURSELF in Seoul', 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will capture not only the 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour itself, but also the members' small gathering that took place at a rooftop in Paris the day after wrapping up their European tour.
BTSBTSThe members will tell their own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of ARMYs (BTS' fan club) all across the globe.
BTS'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will be released in selected theaters on August 7 worldwide with pre-sale tickets going on sale starting on July 3.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992