[SBS Star] BTS to Hit Theaters with 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' This Summer

K-pop boy group BTS is ready to hit the silver screen with the group's another documentary film 'Bring The Soul: The Movie'.According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment on June 25, BTS' third cinema film 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will be unveiled this summer.Following the success of its first two films 'Burn The Stage: The Movie', and 'LOVE YOURSELF in Seoul', 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will capture not only the 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour itself, but also the members' small gathering that took place at a rooftop in Paris the day after wrapping up their European tour.The members will tell their own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of ARMYs (BTS' fan club) all across the globe.'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will be released in selected theaters on August 7 worldwide with pre-sale tickets going on sale starting on July 3.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)