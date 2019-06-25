SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum's Beauty Shines Even in the Middle of the Night
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum's Beauty Shines Even in the Middle of the Night

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.25 18:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gums Beauty Shines Even in the Middle of the Night
It seems like actor Park Bo Gum's beauty never leaves him alone even for a second in a day.

On June 23, Park Bo Gum held a live broadcast right before he went to bed.

At that time, he was in his hotel room after meeting his fans at a fan meeting.

He had removed all his makeup and gotten himself ready for bed.Park Bo GumRegardless of the tiredness from a hectic day on top of having his makeup removed, he still somehow managed to look shockingly flawless.

Park Bo Gum's skin was glowing, and he looked just as great looking as the times when he is all styled.

He also did not have any dark circles under his eyes as if he had woken up from a good night's sleep.Park Bo GumDuring the 20-minute-long live broadcast, Park Bo Gum unintentionally made many people's heart race fast with his handsomeness, not letting them to relax and fall asleep quickly afterwards.
 

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum has recently returned to Korea after visiting different Asian cities for the Asian tour of his fan meeting 'Good Day'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Blossom Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992