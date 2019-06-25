[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum's Beauty Shines Even in the Middle of the Night

It seems like actor Park Bo Gum's beauty never leaves him alone even for a second in a day.On June 23, Park Bo Gum held a live broadcast right before he went to bed.At that time, he was in his hotel room after meeting his fans at a fan meeting.He had removed all his makeup and gotten himself ready for bed.Regardless of the tiredness from a hectic day on top of having his makeup removed, he still somehow managed to look shockingly flawless.Park Bo Gum's skin was glowing, and he looked just as great looking as the times when he is all styled.He also did not have any dark circles under his eyes as if he had woken up from a good night's sleep.During the 20-minute-long live broadcast, Park Bo Gum unintentionally made many people's heart race fast with his handsomeness, not letting them to relax and fall asleep quickly afterwards.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum has recently returned to Korea after visiting different Asian cities for the Asian tour of his fan meeting 'Good Day'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Blossom Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)