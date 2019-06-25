SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Miley Cyrus Likes JUNGKOOK's Fanmade Video
[SBS Star] Miley Cyrus Likes JUNGKOOK's Fanmade Video

American singer Miley Cyrus recently liked one of K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's fanmade videos.

On June 24, JUNGKOOK's fan posted a video of JUNGKOOK with the caption, "Superstar JUNGKOOK lives the best of both worlds."

The video showed JUNGKOOK performing on stage with charisma as well as cutely playing around off stage.JUNGKOOKThe fan used 'The Best of Both Worlds' by Miley Cyrus as the background music.

Released in 2006, 'The Best of Both Worlds' is one of the sound tracks of American teen film 'Hannah Montana', which is about a teenage girl living a double life as a regular high school student and a famous pop singer.

It seemed like it was the perfect fit for the video.
 
Not long after the video was shared, Miley Cyrus clicked the 'like' button.

It may simply be because the video contained her song, but whatever the case is, fans are all hyped up about it.

They commented, "Please tell us you are a fan of JUNGKOOK like us!", "You are welcome to join our fandom at any time you like, girl.", "We will be patiently waiting for collaboration.", and so on.JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS successfully wrapped up its fifth fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Busan and Seoul this month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MileyCyrus' 'srijoney' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'mileycyrus' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
