[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Mesmerizes Paris with Her Chic Look

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was recently spotted at a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.On June 24, LISA took her personal social media to share her recent fashion show experience with her fans.In the photos, LISA flaunts her irresistible beauty while fully dressed up with various fashion items from the brand.She is also seen friendly posing with the brand's designer and event director, completely blending herself into the high fashion industry.Upon seeing the series of photos, fans commented, "She looks absolutely stunning.", "LISA could pass as a professional model herself.", "She's a perfect match for the brand.", and more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold 'IN YOUR AREA' encore concerts for two days in LISA's hometown Bangkok, Thailand, on July 13 and 14.(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' 'celine' 'utzpeter' Instagram)(SBS Star)