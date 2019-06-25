[SBS Star] Fans Think BTS JIMIN's Clock Goes Backwards

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS was born in October 1995, making him 23 years old.Recently though, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) concluded that JIMIN's age may be wrong.ARMY claimed that he may not be 23 years old, at least not the way he looks.They came to this conclusion after seeing him at the group's recent fan meeting.This month, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Busan and Seoul, where thousands of fans attended.At one point during the fan meeting, JIMIN put on a blue cap, t-shirts with pink stars and stripes, and jeans, which were the kind of things that were worn more commonly by teenagers.But the surprising thing was, JIMIN looked good with it; it did not look odd on him at all.It was certainly the case that JIMIN looked young enough to pull that sort of outfit off, not the outfit made him look young.After seeing JIMIN on stage with this outfit, ARMY thought, "Wow! JIMIN really just gets younger day by day, doesn't he? We should call this 'The Curious Case of Ben'JIMIN' Button'!"Take a look at these images of JIMIN that prove he may actually be aging backwards unlike the rest of us!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tensionup_1013' 'goodday_1013' 'piecesofmind_jm' Twitter)(SBS Star)