[SBS Star] How Would K-pop Girl Group Members Look If They Were Boys?

One K-pop fan edited photos of K-pop girl group members and "changed" them into boys.Recently, an online post featuring photos of female idol stars' "male version" went viral online.In the photos, Suzy, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, the members of Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, and TWICE proved that they can look just as amazing as their normal self even after turning into a man with a short hair.Their facial features certainly give off a more masculine vibe, with strong eyebrows and a more structured jawline.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "I wonder how they would react to these photos.", "They would totally make debut as boy group members!", "I honestly don't know how I should feel about this, but it's hilarious.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)