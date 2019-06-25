SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Donation from Last Year Saves the Lives of 33 Patients
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Donation from Last Year Saves the Lives of 33 Patients

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.25 14:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna Ones Donation from Last Year Saves the Lives of 33 Patients
Disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One's donation a year ago revealed to have saved 33 lives.

Last July when Wanna One was promoting its title track 'Light', the group donated 100 million won (approximately 86,600 dollars) to the Korea Heart Foundation.

It had all started with the leader Yoon Jisung's idea of starting 'HEART LIGHT: Turn On the Light of the Heart' campaign to encourage others to join the members of Wanna One helping patients with heart disease.Wanna OneAbout a year later on June 24, the Korea Heart Foundation announced that Wanna One's donation saved the lives of 33 patients.

The Korea Heart Foundation uploaded a post on their social media to share this great news as well as express gratitude to Wanna One.

The foundation wrote, "100 million won that was donated by Wanna One saved the lives of 33 patients with heart disease. 'HEART LIGHT: Turn On the Light of the Heart' will eternally be remembered."Wanna OneTheir post also included images of a letter from one of the patients' mother.

It said, "To Wanna One, I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for us. My child had surgery on August 29. It was his third time he had undergone surgery. The surgery went well thanks to you."

She continued, "My child is a lot healthier than before. I will try my best to raise him/her to be someone who is able to give back what he/she had received. Thank you. Thank you. I will always thank you."Wanna OneWanna OneAfter promoting for 18 months from August 2017, Wanna One officially wrapped up the group's promotion with its final concert 'Therefore' in January.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, 'koreaheartfoundation' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992