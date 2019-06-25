[SBS Star] Wanna One's Donation from Last Year Saves the Lives of 33 Patients

Disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One's donation a year ago revealed to have saved 33 lives.Last July when Wanna One was promoting its title track 'Light', the group donated 100 million won (approximately 86,600 dollars) to the Korea Heart Foundation.It had all started with the leader Yoon Jisung's idea of starting 'HEART LIGHT: Turn On the Light of the Heart' campaign to encourage others to join the members of Wanna One helping patients with heart disease.About a year later on June 24, the Korea Heart Foundation announced that Wanna One's donation saved the lives of 33 patients.The Korea Heart Foundation uploaded a post on their social media to share this great news as well as express gratitude to Wanna One.The foundation wrote, "100 million won that was donated by Wanna One saved the lives of 33 patients with heart disease. 'HEART LIGHT: Turn On the Light of the Heart' will eternally be remembered."Their post also included images of a letter from one of the patients' mother.It said, "To Wanna One, I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for us. My child had surgery on August 29. It was his third time he had undergone surgery. The surgery went well thanks to you."She continued, "My child is a lot healthier than before. I will try my best to raise him/her to be someone who is able to give back what he/she had received. Thank you. Thank you. I will always thank you."After promoting for 18 months from August 2017, Wanna One officially wrapped up the group's promotion with its final concert 'Therefore' in January.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, 'koreaheartfoundation' Instagram)(SBS Star)