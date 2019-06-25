[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Forwarded to Prosecution with 7 Criminal Charges

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI has been forwarded to prosecution for seven different charges.On June 25, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed that SEUNGRI's case with a total of seven criminal charges has been forwarded to prosecution.SEUNGRI's charges include prostitution, prostitution mediation, embezzlement of business funds for hiring a legal representative, embezzlement of 'Burning Sun' revenues, destruction attempt of investigation evidence, distribution of illegal sexual content, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act.Police specified that SEUNGRI is facing charges not only of conciliating sexual escort services multiple times, but also of hiring prostitution himself.However, regarding allegations of mediating sexual escort services at his birthday party in Palawan in December 2017, police have decided to drop the charges.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)