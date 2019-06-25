[SBS Star] BTS Takes Its Second RIAA Platinum with 'Boy With Luv'

K-pop boy group BTS' latest title track 'Boy With Luv' has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).On June 24 (local time), RIAA announced that BTS' 'Boy With Luv' reached 1 million certified units with a certification date of June 20.A digital single and album receive a platinum certification if they exceed over 1 million units sold―with 1 permanent digital download and 150 on-demand audio/video streams count as one unit.With the newest achievement, BTS became the first K-pop act to earn two RIAA platinum, as the group's another song 'MIC Drop' went platinum in November 2018.BTS has plenty more tracks that have gotten a gold certification, including 'DNA', 'FAKE LOVE', and 'IDOL'.The group's 2018 release 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' also became the first K-pop album to be certified 'Gold Multi Disc Set' with 500,000 units sold.(Credit= 'RIAA' Official Website, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)