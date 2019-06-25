SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 6 K-Pop Artists Who Could Even Make Their Hair Dance!
[SBS Star] 6 K-Pop Artists Who Could Even Make Their Hair Dance!

According to the renowned choreographers and some K-pop girl group members, one of the most important thing that one should pay attention to while dancing is the movement of their hair. 

If they have a full control of their hair, hair flicking could be a great way to add more vivacity to one's performance regardless of their hair length since the secret usually lies in the act itself.

In order to move their hair the way they want, one must be in perfect control of their neck muscles and quick on their feet since they have to use the angle that well-shows their face and the movement of their hair at the same time whenever they need it.

Let's take a look at these six K-pop group members who excel at making their hair dance!

1. SOOJIN of (G)I-DLE
SOOJINSOOJIN
2. Lee Chae Yeon of IZ*ONE
Lee Chae YeonLee Chae Yeon
3. JISUNG of NCT
JISUNGJISUNG
4. NAYEON of TWICE
NAYEONNAYEON
5. LISA of BLACKPINK
LISALISA
6. JIMIN of BTS
JIMINJIMIN
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, Mnet)

(SBS Star) 
