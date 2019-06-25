[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Invites You to Join Him at the Perfect Place to Cool Down in the Summer

Actor Ong Seong-wu was seen enjoying the sunny summer day to the fullest on the day of shooting for his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal title).On June 22, Ong Seong-wu's management agency Fantagio released behind the scenes photos of the actor from the day when he participated in the photo shoot for his drama posters.In the photos, Ong Seong-wu is on the top of a hill where there is a gentle breeze.He finds lots of things to do there, including bike riding, blowing dandelion, lying down on the ground, and more.It looks like Ong Seong-wu is in love with the fact that he is surrounded by nature.His bright smile suggests he may have even forgotten that he is actually working.'The Moment of Being 18' is a teen drama depicting the lives of characters at the age of 18, which they describe to be the age when humans are the most sensitive and emotional.In the drama, Ong Seong-wu will turn into the character named 'Choi Jun-woo'.Choi Jun-woo is a transfer student who has always been alone and is not good at expressing his feelings.Although Choi Jun-woo gives off a lot of this "I am a real introvert" vibes, he makes people around him smile with his goofy and cute behaviors.'The Moment of Being 18' recently confirmed to begin broadcasting on July 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)