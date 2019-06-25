SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SOMI Opens Up about Her Income & Thoughts on Malicious Comments
[SBS Star] SOMI Opens Up about Her Income & Thoughts on Malicious Comments

K-pop artist SOMI revealed an estimate on how much she earns since making her debut as a solo artist.

On June 24, SOMI made a guest appearance on KBS COOL FM's 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show'.
SOMINow that she has officially made her grand solo debut, the radio show's host Park Myung-soo asked about the increase in her income.

SOMI cutely avoided the question and revealed a vague estimate, "Since I did shoot some commercials, I currently do have income. It's enough to buy my parents a nice pair of shoes."

She playfully added, "Before I shot the commercials, my parents would just say, 'Have a good day' when I would leave for my schedules. But now they say, 'Have a good day, SOMI. My darling daughter.'"
SOMISOMI then shared her thoughts on malicious comments and how she would deal with such negative remarks.

She said, "I tend not to read malicious comments. I mostly read comments from fans. But sometimes, malicious comments can be advice, so I think you should read them all whether they are good or bad ones."

(Credit= KBS Park Myung-soo's Radio Show, 'somsomi0309' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
