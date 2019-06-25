[SBS Star] SOMI Opens Up about Her Income & Thoughts on Malicious Comments

K-pop artist SOMI revealed an estimate on how much she earns since making her debut as a solo artist.On June 24, SOMI made a guest appearance on KBS COOL FM's 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show'.Now that she has officially made her grand solo debut, the radio show's host Park Myung-soo asked about the increase in her income.SOMI cutely avoided the question and revealed a vague estimate, "Since I did shoot some commercials, I currently do have income. It's enough to buy my parents a nice pair of shoes."She playfully added, "Before I shot the commercials, my parents would just say, 'Have a good day' when I would leave for my schedules. But now they say, 'Have a good day, SOMI. My darling daughter.'"SOMI then shared her thoughts on malicious comments and how she would deal with such negative remarks.She said, "I tend not to read malicious comments. I mostly read comments from fans. But sometimes, malicious comments can be advice, so I think you should read them all whether they are good or bad ones."(Credit= KBS Park Myung-soo's Radio Show, 'somsomi0309' Instagram)(SBS Star)