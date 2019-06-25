SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YeSung Tells How Talkative LeeTeuk Is in Super Junior's Group Chat
[SBS Star] YeSung Tells How Talkative LeeTeuk Is in Super Junior's Group Chat

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member YeSung revealed that the group's leader LeeTeuk is a real chatterbox.

On June 24 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Yun Jung-soo and Nam Chang-hee's Mr. Radio', YeSung made a guest appearance.YeSungDuring the talk, YeSung said, "As I'm very quiet and shy, I don't know many celebrities. But I know both of you, so I accepted to come on this radio show."

The hosts Yun Jung-soo and Nam Chang-hee responded, "Oh, thank you. We really appreciate that you have come here. It's our first time having a K-pop star as a guest."YeSungThen, they asked YeSung, "You said you are quiet, right? In that case, who do you think is the most talkative member out of all members of Super Junior? In a group chat in particular?"

Without hesitation, YeSung answered, "LeeTeuk is the talker of our group for sure. He dominates our group chat. It almost looks like it's his own chat room."YeSungWhen asked if the rest of members respond to LeeTeuk well, YeSung answered, "Not really. I'm pretty much the only one who comments on his messages."

He continued, "It also takes everyone quite a long time until they actually read his messages. LeeTeuk still writes there all the time though. He even shares his random thoughts to us."

After hearing YeSung's answer, the hosts burst into laughter and commented, "Yep, that definitely sounds like something LeeTeuk would do."YeSungMeanwhile, YeSung released his third solo mini album 'Pink Magic' on June 18.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Cool FM Yun Jung-soo and Nam Chang-hee's Mr. Radio, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
