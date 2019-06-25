[SBS Star] IRENE Catches LEO Mimicking the Choreography of 'Zimzalabim'

IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet burst into laughter after seeing LEO of boy group VIXX trying to copy some of the choreography of her group's new track.On June 23 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Red Velvet had a time to introduce its new title track 'Zimzalabim' to the public which was released on June 19.On this day, LEO also made appearance at the show to promote his second solo album 'MUSE', and show the notable growth he has achieved as a singer-songwriter.'Inkigayo' has a tradition where they provide an opportunity for the returning artists to introduce their new album and demonstrate a few key dance moves that could well-show the vibe of the song before going up on the stage.But when they do, they usually lump them all together and make them stand next to each other so that they could save time and go through them more efficiently.For this reason, LEO had to stand next to IRENE while the members of Red Velvet sang and showed the best and the most catchy part of their 'Zimzalabim' choreography.IRENE first had no problem demonstrating the choreography, but as soon as LEO started to mimic some of the moves, she got little distracted and began to chuckle.When IRENE smiled, LEO also laughed as if he was embarrassed that he got caught imitating Red Velvet's choreography.Upon seeing this clip of them, their fans commented, "IRENE looks like a precious little rabbit and LEO looks like a shy tiger.", "Totally understandable. Because that dance move is so catchy!", "Look at the way she smiles. So beautiful!", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo, Online Community)(SBS Star)