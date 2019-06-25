[SBS Star] Which Red Velvet Member Has the Biggest Room in Their Dorm?

The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet revealed that they each have their own bedroom in their dorm.On the upcoming episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', the five members of Red Velvet made a guest appearance.During the show, the members revealed that they now have their own rooms in their dorm.IRENE said, "I only have a television and a bed in my room. I go for something minimal."SEULGI shared, "I decorated my room with plants. I even have a video projector in my room."Then WENDY revealed that JOY's room is the biggest and most luxurious one out of all rooms.While JOY disagreed, saying that her room is not that much bigger, the other members said that JOY's bed probably would not fit into their rooms.Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently made its comeback with a catchy title track 'Zimzalabim'.(Credit= SM Entertainment, JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)