SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Which Red Velvet Member Has the Biggest Room in Their Dorm?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Which Red Velvet Member Has the Biggest Room in Their Dorm?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.25 10:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Which Red Velvet Member Has the Biggest Room in Their Dorm?
The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet revealed that they each have their own bedroom in their dorm.

On the upcoming episode of JTBC's variety show 'Idol Room', the five members of Red Velvet made a guest appearance.
Red VelvetDuring the show, the members revealed that they now have their own rooms in their dorm.

IRENE said, "I only have a television and a bed in my room. I go for something minimal."

SEULGI shared, "I decorated my room with plants. I even have a video projector in my room."

Then WENDY revealed that JOY's room is the biggest and most luxurious one out of all rooms.
JOYWhile JOY disagreed, saying that her room is not that much bigger, the other members said that JOY's bed probably would not fit into their rooms.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently made its comeback with a catchy title track 'Zimzalabim'.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992