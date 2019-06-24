[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop & Park Bo Young Act Like a Couple Even When the Camera Is Not Rolling?

A lot of people are wondering whether if actor Ahn Hyo Seop and actress Park Bo Young are actually together in real life.On June 24, tvN's fantasy romance drama 'Abyss' released behind the scenes footage from the making of the drama.In one of the scenes, Ahn Hyo Seop and Park Bo Young were rehearsing together behind a car.It was a scene where Park Bo Young playfully stole the key to the trunk of Ahn Hyo Seop's car, and Ahn Hyo Seop happen to end up giving her a back hug while trying to get his key back.After hugging Park Bo Young from the back, Ahn Hyo Seop continuously touched her fingers and hands.It was because Ahn Hyo Seop had to pretend like he was still kind of trying to get his key back, but there was no actual key for their rehearsal.Hence, it looked like they were just showing affection to each other, which made it look like they were an actual couple who were overflowing with love for one another that they could not hide their feelings even though there were lots of others around.After watching this footage, people commented, "I know you two are probably just acting (or not?), but you two really do look great together!", "This melts my heart. I wonder where my other half is in this world...lol", "Looks so real! Are you guys going out? Please say yes. I'd totally ship you guys!", and so on.Meanwhile, 'Abyss' is scheduled to broadcast its final episode on June 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Abyss)(SBS Star)