[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Politely Bows to JB Thinking that He Is a Fan & JB Gets Confused
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Politely Bows to JB Thinking that He Is a Fan & JB Gets Confused

작성 2019.06.24
K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM was spotted politely bowing to the group's leader JB thinking that he is a fan.

Recently, GOT7 have been meeting its fans at fan signing events.

During one of the group's recent fan signing events, one funny incident occurred and it is making a lot of fans laugh.GOT7It happened towards the end of the fan signing event when GOT7 members were just having a chat with each other and also with fans.

At that time, BAMBAM went to do something at the back and JB moved himself to the edge of the stage in front of fans.

JB was so close to his fans that he almost blended himself in with them.BAMBAM and JBAs BAMBAM was returning from the back, JB turned around as he heard the sound of footsteps.

When BAMBAM came out to the stage again, he immediately made eye contact with JB who was not far away from him.

However, BAMBAM walked past so quickly that he failed to realize that it was JB and bowed to him as if he did not know who he was, but wanted to be polite.BAMBAM and JBThen, BAMBAM walked away, still unaware of the mistake that he had just made.

Since JB did not expect BAMBAM to bow to him, he was left looking super confused afterwards.

Fans managed to capture this hilarious moment of the two GOT7 members, and they are still unable to stop themselves from watching it over and over again.BAMBAM and JBMeanwhile, GOT7 kicked off its world tour 'KEEP SPINNING' in Seoul on June 15 and will soon start visiting various cities around the world for the tour.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'DONGSS94' Twitter, 'KpopYoung' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
