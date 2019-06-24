SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Spotted Playing Bowling on His Day Off
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Spotted Playing Bowling on His Day Off

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.24 17:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Spotted Playing Bowling on His Day Off
With only seven days left until his military discharge, actor Kim Soo Hyun was recently spotted enjoying his biggest hobby―bowling.

On June 22, Hong Kong's media outlet Oriental Daily News released a video of Kim Soo Hyun that was sent in from a fan.
Kim Soo HyunIn the video, Kim Soo Hyun is seen enjoying a bowling game at a bowling alley on his military day off.

Bowling is known to be one of Kim Soo Hyun's biggest hobbies, to the point that it was the last thing he did on the night before his military enlistment.
Kim Soo HyunBack in 2016, Kim Soo Hyun even participated in an annual professional bowling tournament and made it to the second round of preliminaries.
Kim Soo HyunMeanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will be discharged from his military service next week on July 1.

(Credit= 'Oriental Daily News' Official Website, 'keyeastofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992