[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Spotted Playing Bowling on His Day Off

With only seven days left until his military discharge, actor Kim Soo Hyun was recently spotted enjoying his biggest hobby―bowling.On June 22, Hong Kong's media outlet Oriental Daily News released a video of Kim Soo Hyun that was sent in from a fan.In the video, Kim Soo Hyun is seen enjoying a bowling game at a bowling alley on his military day off.Bowling is known to be one of Kim Soo Hyun's biggest hobbies, to the point that it was the last thing he did on the night before his military enlistment.Back in 2016, Kim Soo Hyun even participated in an annual professional bowling tournament and made it to the second round of preliminaries.Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will be discharged from his military service next week on July 1.(Credit= 'Oriental Daily News' Official Website, 'keyeastofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)