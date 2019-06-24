[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Paints with a Rice Paddle & It Turns Out Surprisingly Great

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO completed a painting with a rice paddle instead of a brush.On June 21 episode of tvN's television show 'Kang's Kitchen', MINO was spotted using a rice paddle to paint.As MINO finished the chores that he had to get done, he decided to paint something to hang at their restaurant.After setting all things up in the living room, he stood in front of a blank canvas and held a brush in his hand.Then, MINO murmured to himself, "Hmmm, this brush is too small," and suddenly headed to the kitchen.He started looking through a kitchen utensil and grabbed a rice paddle.Following that, he went back to the living room with a rice paddle and smiled as if he was satisfied with what he found in the kitchen.Although it was not a tool that is used for painting, MINO seemed to have had no issues with it and began painting right away.Before anyone knew it, he was done painting the image that he had in mind.The next day, he hung the painting on the wall of their restaurant as he wished.His improvisation and creativity completely impressed every viewer of the show.'Kang's Kitchen 2' is a show that depicts the cast members' fun times as well as struggles after opening a temporary restaurant in Jeju Island.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Kang's Kitchen 2)(SBS Star)