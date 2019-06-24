[SBS Star] BTS V Shares His Big Hit Entertainment Audition Story

다사다난했던 김태형 빅히트 오디션 비하인드 스토리

？？오디션볼래? ？？네 저도 볼래요 (춤추고)

？？또 없어? ？？노래

？？또 없어? ？？비트박스

？？또 없어? ？？랩하고 색소폰불고

？？또없어? ？？네 이제 없어요 ㅠㅁㅠ

？？합격!

？？할머니 저 합격했어요!

할머니:그거 사기꾼이야~

？？저희 진짜입니다!

crS2V95 pic.twitter.com/YfD4DspNiL — 말랑 (@malangtae) 2019년 6월 22일

V of K-pop boy group BTS talked about his eventful audition experience to get into Big Hit Entertainment.On June 22 and 23, BTS held its '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' fan meeting event at KSPO DOME, Seoul.During the first day of the event, V shared a never-before-heard story of his auditioning experience for Big Hit Entertainment.V said, "I auditioned for Big Hit in the summer of 2011. I was just there to watch it, but they told me, 'Do you want to give it a go?', so I said, 'Sure.'"He continued, "I danced, and they said, 'Anything else?', so I sang, and they said, 'Anything else?' so I did some beatboxing, and they said, 'Anything else?', I rapped and even played my saxophone and they said, 'Anything else?' So I told them, 'That's about it,' and they told me that they will contact me if I pass the audition."V went on, "Then about a month later, they called me while I was playing games. I answered the phone, and they said I was the only one who passed the audition in Daegu. I was so excited and said, 'Thank you so much!', went straight back home and said, 'Grandma! I got in! I passed the audition!', and she said it's all just fraud."V continued his story, "So me and my dad traveled all the way up to Seoul and took a taxi from the bus terminal to Big Hit. It was our first time riding a taxi in Seoul, and the driver charged us 32,800 won (approximately 28 dollars). My dad and I still talk about that moment, saying, 'Do you remember that time?', and 'That was harsh. But the taxi driver must have had his reason (to ask for more money)."Then V shared how grateful he is, saying, "So it was a magical experience for me to sign a contract and become a trainee. The manager who gave me the opportunity in my mundane life is still at Big Hit. I want to say that I am thankful for giving me the chance to change my life like magic. That is how I not only became a singer trainee, but I also got to meet ARMYs by becoming a singer."(Credit= 'taetaeunun' 'VShock1230' 'plumV1230' 'Baby_V_V_' 'malangtae' Twitter)(SBS Star)