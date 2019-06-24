[SBS Star] BTS JIN's Hotness Multiplies After Getting Rid of His Bangs

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN got rid of his bangs and fans just don't know what to do, because he looks even hotter than he already was.Over the last two weekends, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Busan and Seoul.In Busan, JIN came up on stage with his usual hairstyle with bangs, but he made a slight change for the fan meeting in Seoul.For the two days of fan meeting in Seoul, JIN appeared on stage without his bangs.What may have felt like a small change for JIN certainly did not feel like small at all for his fans.When they saw JIN with his bangs combed to the sides, they all screamed in excitement.Later, they shared a reason why they were so hyped up about the change on their social media.They explained that it was because JIN's hairstyle without bangs brought out his good looks even more.They playfully added, "I love that hairstyle on him and really wish to see him like that more frequently! But it may actually be better if he didn't show up in front of us looking like that often for my own good. He almost gives me a heart attack every time!"Check out these photos of "hotter" JIN from Seoul fan meeting below!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jinglebell_1204' 'jinKissLetsgo' 'ALittleBraver92' 'CHULIP_1204' Twitter)(SBS Star)