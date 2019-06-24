[SBS Star] One Lucky EXO-L Shares Her Story of Bumping into D.O. at Her Workplace

A convenience store part-timer, who is also a hardcore fan of K-pop boy group EXO's D.O., shared her story of bumping into her bias at her workplace.On June 22, a story of one lucky EXO-L (EXO's fan club) went viral online.Along with D.O.'s autograph, the EXO-L wrote, "I met Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name)... I've never imagined that I would see him while working as a part-timer."The fan started her story, "It was around 1PM, and I was so busy that I wished there's no customer coming but someone came in. I was arranging products on the shelves at that time, so I only saw that the customer was a guy with an all-black outfit."She explained, "But then, for 0.012 second, I really thought his back looks like Kyung-soo's. I was like, 'It just can't be.... No way....' He then came to the counter to pay, and it was really Kyung-soo!"The fan went on, "My hands were shaking like crazy, but I managed to ask him if he's really Kyung-soo. I think I can recognize him although I saw him from the fast-speed train! Then I asked him for an autograph with my shaky hands... It was the God's bless that I brought my note and a marker that day. Once I asked him, he said yes, asked my name, and gave me his autograph."She wrapped up her story, "Then I asked him about his upcoming 'STATION' release, and he was so surprised and asked me how I know about it. I said that I know it from news articles. It was my first time to see EXO since I have become a fangirl for six straight years! I'm crying. Please stay safe in the military, Kyung-soo!"Meanwhile, D.O. is confirmed to release a solo track before his military enlistment on July 1.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)