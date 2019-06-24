SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Teaches Park Bo Gum How to Dance 'Boy With Luv'?

작성 2019.06.24
K-pop boy group BTS' member V helped actor Park Bo Gum with his recent fan meeting by teaching him the choreography of 'Boy With Luv'.

On June 22, Park Bo Gum held a fan meeting '2019 Park Bo Gum Asia Tour in Manila' at Mall of Asia Arena, Manila to meet up with his fans in the Philippines.

On this day, Park Bo Gum hypnotized the entire audience with his amazing dance moves which he learned from V, one of his long time friends.
Park Bo GumWhilst doing a cover of 'Boy With Luv', Park Bo Gum displayed various facial expressions like any other talented K-pop boy group member would do and impressed his fans by perfecting every single dance move.
Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum's lovely smile and bubbly attitude matched the vibe of the song so perfectly that the fans at the site just could not stop smiling and keep their eyes off of him even if they wanted to.
Park Bo GumAlso, the fact that he was able to win over the crowd and make them fall madly in love with him in little over a minute showed how talented Park Bo Gum was at dancing.
Park Bo GumAfter wrapping up his performance with the most adorable pose, Park Bo Gum said, "So, I practiced a lot after learning this choreography from my dance teacher."
Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum continued, "Then, I met Taehyung (V's real name) in Busan, and he gave me a few pointers. It was so fun to spend time with you all."

Fans who saw his cover commented, "Two of my favorite people in the whole world.", "Desperately want to see them perform on stage together.", "Whoa! He definitely got some moves.", and many more.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Ahjumma Manila' 'teukche08' YouTube, 'SlytheReine' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
