[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Steals Berliners' Hearts with Her Beautiful Singing Voice
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Steals Berliners' Hearts with Her Beautiful Singing Voice

작성 2019.06.24 14:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon Steals Berliners Hearts with Her Beautiful Singing Voice
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was seen busking around the capital city of Germany―Berlin.

On June 22, several K-pop fans in Berlin shared their story of seeing Taeyeon performing in their city on social media.

It seemed like they all had unexpectedly seen Taeyeon while just casually walking around Berlin on the Saturday afternoon.TaeyeonAlong with photos and videos of Taeyeon, they excitedly wrote, "I saw Taeyeon in Berlin today. She was so pretty. As a huge fan of hers, I almost cried!"

They also commented on how beautiful her singing voice was, "She sang several songs with the band. She sounded beautiful."

They added, "It looked like it wasn't only me who fell in love with her voice; everyone around her looked at her as if they were saying, 'Wow. Who is she? This is amazing.' in their mind."
 
The videos showed Taeyeon singing songs in Korean as well as English with her mesmerizing voice.

She was even seen hitting some extremely high notes with ease, surprising the crowd.

On this day in Berlin, Taeyeon was apparently busking for an upcoming television show 'Begin Again 3'.
 
Meanwhile, 'Begin Again 3' is expected to unveil its first episode next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'happybaozivirus' 'jaeblossoms' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
