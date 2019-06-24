SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi to Launch a New Variety Show with Taiwanese Actor Jasper Liu
Korean singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu (Liu Yi How) will be working on a variety show together.

On June 24, it was reported that Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu will be hosting a new Korean variety show together.
Lee Seung Gi, Jasper LiuThe upcoming program will reportedly hold the concept of "Your star visiting your country," the two superstars traveling around the world to meet their fans.

Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu's show will be directed by the producers of SBS 'Running Man' and Netflix's 'BUSTED!'.
Lee Seung Gi, Jasper LiuFollowing the report, Lee Seung Gi's management agency Hook Entertainment confirmed, "Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu decided to host a variety show together."

The agency added, "It is true that we agreed to join the show, but other details (regarding the program) have not been decided yet."
Jasper LiuThis will be Jasper Liu's first time hosting a Korean variety show, while he made his first Korean variety show appearance last year on KBS' 'The Return of Superman' as a guest.

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'ryu19860812' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
