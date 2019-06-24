[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Spotted at BTS' 'MAGIC SHOP' Seoul Fan Meeting

Big Hit Entertainment's CEO/producer Bang Si-hyuk showed support for K-pop boy group BTS by attending the group's latest event.On June 23, BTS held the second day of its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at KSPO DOME, Seoul.Among thousands of ARMYs (BTS' fan club) filling up the venue, some fans spotted Bang Si-hyuk who came to show support for the group's big day.The producer was wearing a casual, striped summer shirt with chino pants, accompanied by his bodyguards and agency staff members.After the event, BTS took the group's official social media account to send a thank you message to those who attended.BTS wrote, "We are sending a message of gratitude to all those who attended 'MAGIC SHOP'. 'MAGIC SHOP' is always waiting for you. For ARMY and BTS' happiness!"Meanwhile, BTS held a total of four 'MUSTER' events in Busan and Seoul over the past two weekends.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)