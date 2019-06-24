SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Spotted at BTS' 'MAGIC SHOP' Seoul Fan Meeting
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Spotted at BTS' 'MAGIC SHOP' Seoul Fan Meeting

Big Hit Entertainment's CEO/producer Bang Si-hyuk showed support for K-pop boy group BTS by attending the group's latest event.

On June 23, BTS held the second day of its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at KSPO DOME, Seoul.
BTSAmong thousands of ARMYs (BTS' fan club) filling up the venue, some fans spotted Bang Si-hyuk who came to show support for the group's big day. 
Bang Si-hyukBang Si-hyukThe producer was wearing a casual, striped summer shirt with chino pants, accompanied by his bodyguards and agency staff members.
Bang Si-hyukAfter the event, BTS took the group's official social media account to send a thank you message to those who attended.

BTS wrote, "We are sending a message of gratitude to all those who attended 'MAGIC SHOP'. 'MAGIC SHOP' is always waiting for you. For ARMY and BTS' happiness!"
BTSMeanwhile, BTS held a total of four 'MUSTER' events in Busan and Seoul over the past two weekends.

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
