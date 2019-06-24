SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IRENE Hits Her Body on a Truck While Trying to Avoid Fans Getting Too Close to Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IRENE Hits Her Body on a Truck While Trying to Avoid Fans Getting Too Close to Her

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.24 11:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IRENE Hits Her Body on a Truck While Trying to Avoid Fans Getting Too Close to Her
IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet hit her head and shoulders on the wing mirror of a truck while trying to avoid some fans getting too close to her.

On June 21, Red Velvet showed its comeback performance on KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.

After rehearsing in the morning, IRENE was spotted going out with her staff member for a break before the live show began.

At that time, she pulled down her cap low on her face and lowered her head while walking towards her van. IRENEBut many fans who were waiting around outside the studio recognized her right away and started gathering around her.

They also got their phones and professional cameras out and started taking pictures of her.

As the situation intensified, IRENE's steps quickened and a staff member tried to protect her from them. IRENEWhile trying to avoid them as fast as she could, IRENE failed to notice a truck that was parked right by her and hit her head and shoulders hard on the wing mirror.

IRENE then stood still stroking her head and shoulders for a while as if she felt quite a lot of pain.IRENESoon after this happened, this video of her went viral online, and it got many fans worried about IRENE.

They also advised other fans not to get too close to her in case it leads to a dangerous situation like that or even something more dangerous.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet returned to the music scene with a new album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1' on June 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992