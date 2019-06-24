SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Extra Handsome with His Bulked Up Figure
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Extra Handsome with His Bulked Up Figure

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.24 17:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Extra Handsome with His Bulked Up Figure
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo has finally done the impossible―taking his appearance to the next level.

On June 23, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio dropped a few pictures of him on its official social media account.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooIn the post, Cha Eun-woo was flaunting his numerous charms while taking pictures for the July issue of 'Singles', a fashion and lifestyle magazine.
Cha Eun-wooOn this day, Cha Eun-woo put on many different outfits starting from a boxy teal jacket to a sleeveless white shirt which made everyone doubt their own eyes.
Cha Eun-wooHowever, what startled many of his fans the most was a dramatic change in his figure; not the choice of his clothes.

Cha Eun-woo always had a reputation for being the prettiest man on Earth, but he was no longer a boy who used to flutter the hearts of the public only with his beautiful face.
Cha Eun-wooAfter seeing his perfectly-defined biceps and triceps which none of them had seen it coming, some even said that Cha Eun-woo should be designated as a living national treasure.

Others added, "Seriously, now all he needs is me.", "It looks like it has been photoshopped. This can't be true.", "Why can't I stop smiling? He truly is the best antidepressants there is.", and so on. 

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) is scheduled to be aired on July 17.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Fantagio)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992