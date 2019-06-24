[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Gets Extra Handsome with His Bulked Up Figure

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo has finally done the impossible―taking his appearance to the next level.On June 23, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio dropped a few pictures of him on its official social media account.In the post, Cha Eun-woo was flaunting his numerous charms while taking pictures for the July issue of 'Singles', a fashion and lifestyle magazine.On this day, Cha Eun-woo put on many different outfits starting from a boxy teal jacket to a sleeveless white shirt which made everyone doubt their own eyes.However, what startled many of his fans the most was a dramatic change in his figure; not the choice of his clothes.Cha Eun-woo always had a reputation for being the prettiest man on Earth, but he was no longer a boy who used to flutter the hearts of the public only with his beautiful face.After seeing his perfectly-defined biceps and triceps which none of them had seen it coming, some even said that Cha Eun-woo should be designated as a living national treasure.Others added, "Seriously, now all he needs is me.", "It looks like it has been photoshopped. This can't be true.", "Why can't I stop smiling? He truly is the best antidepressants there is.", and so on.Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) is scheduled to be aired on July 17.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)